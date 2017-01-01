Watch Tourism CS, NAJIB BALALA’s audacious skydive in Mombasa in case you missed it.

Tourism CS Najib Balala has been working around the clock to promote Mombasa as a tourist destination of choice.





His latest move saw him sky dive at Shanzu during the official opening of the Sh 3.1 billion Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort, Convention Centre and Spa.





The CS was accompanied in the jump by Mr. Hasnain Noorani, the Managing Director of Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort.

The tourism industry has started to recover after foreign Governments withdrew travel advisories occasioned by the Al Shaabab threat.





Watch the breath-taking video below.



