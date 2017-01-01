Wao ni bure! VIDEO of RUTO telling LADIES not to date men who are not registered.Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Videos 12:06
While speaking during a voter mobilization tour in Nyamira County, Ruto said that men who are not registered as voters are useless.
“If a man asks you for a date, ask him whether he is a registered voter and if he is not, leave him because he is useless”. Ruto told the crowd that had gathered to listen to him in Nyamira.
