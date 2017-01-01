Wao ni bure! VIDEO of RUTO telling LADIES not to date men who are not registered.

Deputy President, William Ruto, has told ladies not to date men who are not registered as voters.





While speaking during a voter mobilization tour in Nyamira County, Ruto said that men who are not registered as voters are useless.





“If a man asks you for a date, ask him whether he is a registered voter and if he is not, leave him because he is useless”. Ruto told the crowd that had gathered to listen to him in Nyamira.





