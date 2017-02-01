WANJALA also defects from Jubilee and joins RAILA’s ODM and says RUTO is the reason why

Former Budalangi Member of Parliament, Raphael Wanjala, has become the latest Jubilee politician to defect to the Opposition.





Wanjala defected from the ruling party to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM, citing bad leadership and backward kind of politics in Jubilee.





Speaking at Port Victoria County Hall where he announced his defection after meeting over 1, 000 ODM delegates, Wanjala accused Deputy President William Ruto of being the reason why many people were disgruntled and defecting from Jubilee.





He cautioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to drop Ruto from his political matrix ahead of the August elections or prepare to go home because many Kenyans are disappointed in DP.





“I want to tell Uhuru that it is not Budalang'i alone; the situation is bad and he should be prepared for more defections by politicians allied to Jubilee," he said.





He exuded confidence in beating the incumbent Ababu Namwamba, who beat him in 2007, and ensure Raila Odinga becomes President this year.





“The people have decided, even the Bible says that the voice of the majority is God's voice, who am I to say no?" asked Wanjala.





Wanjala was accompanied by his chief campaigner, Alfred Siduwa, and received into ODM by Mbaga Gero, the ODM delegates’ secretary.





The Kenyan DAILY POST