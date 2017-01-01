Wamerogwa! Women line up to bless Helicopter of Christ’s THOMAS WAHOME with money (PHOTOs).

Fake city preacher, Thomas Wahome of Helicopter of Christ Ministries, is still smiling all the way to the bank despite being exposed as a fake preacher.





The rogue preacher who runs a dingy church in downtown Nairobi still performs fake miracles and gullible Kenyans, majority being women, are flocking to his church.





Photos of Wahome’s followers lining up to greet him and bless him with money have emerged online.





The fake preacher has brain-washed his followers and that’s why they still go to his church like fools despite the controversies that surround him.





Here are photos of Wahome’s gullible followers lining up to bless the pastor with “something”.