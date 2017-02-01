WAMBUI bows to pressure and clears the air on her flopped marriage with BOB COLLYMORE.

Social media has been awash with rumours that Wambui’s marriage with Bob Collymore had hit a snag.





Bloggers had alleged that Wambui had refused to sire a kid with Collymore and also denied him conjugal rights.





However, Wambui has rubbished rumours that her marriage with Collymore had flopped by celebrating him through tweets.





Kenyans on social media had started a hashtag dubbed BeforeWambuiMarriedBob on twitter and she joined in to celebrate her husband.





From the tweets, it’s clear that Wambui’s marriage with Bob Collymore is still tight.

Here are series of tweets from Bob Collymore’s wife.