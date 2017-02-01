WAITITU in panic mode as KABOGO says he will use any means necessary to get re-elected

Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has exuded confidence that he will be re-elected in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking during a meet-the-people tour in Ruiru, Kabogo downplayed the alliance by five aspirants seeking to challenge him in the coming election, saying he will still defeat them.





He said he was not worried about Ferdinand Waititu and his friends because he is confident that his track record is convincing enough to get him a second term as Kiambu Governor.





“I hear that five people have come together with the sole aim of defeating me. I want to let them know that I will show them dust at the ballot. This year’s election will be my fifth one and I can tell you that I am not prepared to lose,” Kabogo stated as he warned Kiambu residents to be wary of his rivals.



