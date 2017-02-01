Vote out ‘dirty ODM Governor’ for making Nairobi look like a sewage - UHURU tells Nairobians

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Nairobians to elect a Jubilee Governor in Nairobi for the sake of their businesses and welfare.





Speaking in Kayole on Thursday when he went there to mobilise voters, Uhuru said Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, has failed to live up to his promises in making the city a better place for its residents.





He said Kidero should be shown the door in August and elect a more ‘decent’ Governor who will clear the garbage in the streets.





“All they have been doing is demolishing small business premises and houses and chasing down boda boda operators instead of implementing policies to benefit city residents," said Uhuru.





"The County Government has not constructed roads or cleaned the city despite the fact that it controls sufficient resources," Uhuru added.





The father of the nation, who was accompanied by his Deputy, William Ruto, asked Nairobians to vote out Kidero and ensure that a Jubilee Governor is elected in the city come August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST