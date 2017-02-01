VIDEO! See what this matatu driver was doing along Limuru Road, Oh God.Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Videos 05:41
The insanity among matatu drivers in Nairobi is becoming too much despite NTSA acting tough on drivers who are caught breaking traffic rules.
This rogue matatu driver who seems to be under the influence of banned substance was caught on camera reversing dangerously on Limuru Road.
If any car behind him lost control, we could be discussing another grisly road accident.
Watch this shocking video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST