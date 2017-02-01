VIDEO of JOHO calling RUTO a thief and saying he will never be scared of a thief.

Fiery Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, insulted Deputy President William Ruto badly and called him a thief during the NASA rally held in Bomet over the weekend.





Joho claimed that Ruto is a thief and bragged that he cannot be threatened by a thief.





“Siwezi tishwa na mwizi mimi (I cannot be threatened by a thief). Mimi ndiye nitatisha mwizi (I am the one who will threaten the thief” Joho bragged before a huge crowd that had gathered to witness NASA’s first joint political rally in Rift Valley.





Watch video.



