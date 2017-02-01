US official reveals why TRUMP avoided UHURU like plague and went for ZUMA and BUHARI

Fresh details have emerged on why Kenya was left out when US President, Donald J Trump, made contact with several African leaders.





On Monday , Trump made a maiden call to South Africa President, Jacob Zuma, and Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and discussed various issues for hours.





According to a US official based in Washington, President Uhuru Kenyatta was apparently left out because Kenya had not been in touch with Trump’s administration terming it as ‘a failure of Kenya’s diplomacy’.





“Nigeria and South Africa have been working this for some time… They have been in contact. Kenya has not done that,” said the official.





The officials said Kenya’s Ambassador to the US, Njeru Githae, has not been in touch with Trump’s administration since he had been away for some time.





However, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Monicah Juma, has downplayed this and said Trump’s calls do not involve Kenya in any way.



