Unbelievable! RUTO pleads with Kenyans to do this for him and UHURU during August poll

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to maintain peace ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking during a church service in Nairobi, Ruto said Kenyans have no choice but to remain peaceful before, during and after the August elections.





The DP appealed to Christians to pray to God that the elections would be peaceful and free from incidences of violence as has been the tradition, saying the will of man will not succeed but that of God.





“It is my prayer that we have peaceful elections going forward and that in this election, the will of man will not succeed but the will of God,” said Ruto.





He thanked Kenyans for their prayers for a peaceful country. The DP also exuded confidence that Jubilee will retain the Presidency in the August poll, saying the Opposition had nothing better to offer Kenyans.





