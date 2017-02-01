Unbelievable! RUTO cancels importation of maize as Kenyans continue to die of hunger

Deputy President William Ruto has cancelled plans by the Government to import maize to help in mitigating the ravaging drought that is claiming lives.





Speaking in Mombasa, Ruto said Kenya will not import duty-free maize to stock up the strategic grain reserve.





He said the food aid to be distributed to the affected families will be sourced locally and will not be imported because we have enough stocks in the country.





“We will not import any food to help the families facing starvation due to the ravaging drought. All the food that will be distributed will be sourced locally. Reports that Jubilee Government has imported maize to feed the hungry are untrue,” Ruto stated.





The Deputy President assured Kenyans no one will die of hunger because he, and President Uhuru Kenyatta, will supply food to each and everyone facing starvation.





The Kenyan DAILY POST