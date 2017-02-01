UHURU’s man, KIRAITU MURINGI, speaks on plan using witchcraft to win in the next election

Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi has distanced himself from claims that he is planning to use witchcraft to become the next Governor of Meru.





This is after Tigania East MP, Mpuri Aburi, who recently defected from Raila Odinga’s ODM to join Jubilee, shocked a crowd on Sunday at Murungi’s home when he brought a renowned Meru witchdoctor to endorse Kiraitu Murungi and use his charms to ensure he beats incumbent, Peter Munya, in the August polls.





However, speaking later, Murungi said he had nothing to do with the witchdoctor that Aburi brought to his home.





He exuded confidence of winning the coveted Meru Gubernatorial seat without the help of a witchdoctor but voters and God.





“I have been meeting leaders from all the sub-counties and we had a successful discussion at South Imenti. The juju man in attendance was in jest. Our campaign is people-driven and led by God,” Murungi said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST