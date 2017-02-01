UHURU’s Jubilee wants RAILA to come clean over Dominion scandal or be jailed for extortion

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to come clean over corruption claims made against him by Dominion Farms.





Led by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and head of Jubilee Party secretariat, Raphael Tuju, the leaders asked Raila to confirm or deny the extortion and corruption allegations leveled against him by Dominion Farms.





They called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Director of Public Prosecutions and Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate the former PM.





“Raila cannot continuously talk about corruption but fail to address corruption claims touching him. We want Raila to speak about this scandal. I challenge him to call a press conference and answer to the allegations,” Duale said.





In his allegations, Dominion Farms Manager, Calvin Burges, accuses Raila of extorting money from him to fund his campaigns.





