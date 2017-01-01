UHURU’s house on fire as NKAISERY threatens ROTICH for sabotage security of the country

Cracks have begun to emerge within the Jubilee Government after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, put his Treasury counterpart, Henry Rotich, on notice for sabotaging the internal security of the country.





Speaking while appearing before the National Assembly’s Committee on Security, Nkaisery sent a tough warning to Rotich, accusing him of sabotaging his Ministry by cutting its budget without knowing the implications of his action.





He noted that his Ministry was unable to complete projects after Rotich slashed the budget.





Nkaisery warned Rotich to keep off security matters because he does not understand them or else he will have him to contend with.





“We have a problem on the issue of reality and academics. Go tell my colleague Rotich he shouldn’t bring issues of academics to the issue of national security through his economic outlook survey. You rather leave the budget than give us half cake,” Nkaisery told Rotich’s representative at the committee.





The Kenyan DAILY POST