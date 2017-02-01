UHURU’s govt now links RAILA to Akashas and drugs - He may be extradited to US to be jailed

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared war on drugs at the Coast with the first casualty being the Akasha family, who are friends with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.





The Government has since arrested and extradited the Akasha brothers to US to face charges of drug trafficking.





But as the war against drugs gains momentum, Jubilee leaders have also linked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the Akashas and the drug cartel at the Coast.





Speaking on Sunday, National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, challenged Raila Odinga to come clean over the matter and state his interests in the drug business at the Coast.





“It is time Raila came out and spoke about drug trafficking in the country, considering his close ally, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, was mentioned in a US dossier regarding drug traffickers,” stated Duale.





