UHURU’s Govt now blames RAILA for the doctors’ strike and the jailing of doctors - Really!

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has now resorted to blaming former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the biting doctors’ strike and the subsequent jailing of the doctors’ union officials.





Speaking on Tuesday, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Aden Duale claimed that it is because of Raila that the doctors went on strike in the first place.





He said the illegal Comprehensive Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which the doctors are relying on was signed when Raila was the Prime Minister of Kenya, and thus he is the reason why the health sector is collapsing.





“The illegal CBA was created when Raila served as Prime Minister. The health docket was led by his close ally, supporters and appointee Anyang' Nyongo," Duale said.





Besides, Duale accused Raila of siding with the KMPDU bosses instead of Kenyans who are suffering from the ongoing strike.





