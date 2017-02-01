UHURU’s friend, MURATHE, reveals Jubilee is scared of KIDERO - He may use his wealth to win

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s adviser and Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has expressed Jubilee fears about the Nairobi Gubernatorial race, saying the incumbent Governor Dr. Evans Kidero may win again if they won’t do something.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Murathe admitted that Kidero had an upper hand over Jubilee in winning the Nairobi Governorship again because of the incumbency and his deep pockets.





He warned Jubilee aspirants among them, Mike Sonko, Peter Kenneth, Dennis Waweru, Margrate Wanjiru and Johnson Sakaja to work together and pull their resources together if they have to beat Kidero; otherwise, Jubilee should forget Nairobi.





Murathe cautioned Jubilee not to repeat the 2013 mistake where aspirants came in as a divided house and lost to Kidero.





“Dr. Kidero is a political heavyweight with an advantage of incumbency and deep pockets. Don’t underestimate him,” Murathe warned Jubilee.





The Kenyan DAILY POST