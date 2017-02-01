UHURU’s campaign at the coast will bear no fruits, this is RAILA’s stronghold - JOHO

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho has dismissed President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s campaigns at the coastal region saying the region is firmly in opposition and Jubilee should forget any votes from the area.





Speaking in Kwale County on Saturday during a voter mobilization exercise, Joho who is the ODM point man in the region said Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto’s charm offensive in the region are a waste of time since the region is an opposition stronghold.





Joho also trashed the Jubilee administration's development projects saying they were only aimed at hoodwinking the public.





The flamboyant Governor said Jubilee leaders were selfish and were launching poor quality projects in the region and mega projects elsewhere.





He called for residents of the Coast not to be misled by Jubilee leaders whom he said want to divide the Coast.





“We are tired of seeing ourselves as marginalized. What we want are our rights and to be given what rightfully belongs to us just like any other Kenyans,” said Joho.





The Kenyan DAILY POST