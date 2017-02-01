UHURU’s advisor confirms they’re registering foreigners to vote for Jubilee! It’s over for RAILA

A top Jubilee official has confirmed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s worst fears about the registration of foreigners as voters to participate in the August General Election.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, former Cabinet Minister, Dr. Noah Wekesa, who is also the founding member of Jubilee Party and one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s point-men in Western Kenya, confessed that Jubilee was registering Ugandans to vote in August.





Wekesa stated that in his home County of Trans Nzoia, cases of Ugandans being enlisted as voters were real because of the porous borders.





He disclosed that after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration that people be given IDs within 3 days and without thorough vetting, many Ugandans have been imported and given Kenyan IDs to vote in August.





“I want to state here clearly that I come from the border and reality is…Ugandans are being brought here in lories and registered as voters in Saboat and other areas along the border,” Wekesa stated.





The Government had earlier dismissed claims by Raila that foreigners were being registered as voters.





Watch the video below;-



