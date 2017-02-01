UHURU used AL SHABAAB to steal BVR kits in Mandera to rig election- RAILA ODINGA claims.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, now claims the Jubilee Government executed a plan to steal three Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits at a Mandera AP camp, to rig elections.





Raila said the Government’s claims that Al Shabaab attacked a police camp during a night raid were false and this was a plan by the Uhuru Kenyatta-led administration to steal the kits and register foreigners, to rig in the August polls.





"They took the BVR kits and claimed Al Shabaab raided a police camp and stole the kits. What will Al Shabaab be doing with IEBC BVR kits? Do they know how to use them? Let them not think we are stupid,'' said Raila.





However, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said no information was contained in the BVR kits as the data had already been removed.





“The kits cannot be used as they were encrypted and that there should be no cause for alarm,'' said Chebukati.





