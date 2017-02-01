UHURU/ RUTO will still beat RAILA ODINGA if elections were to be held today – New Ipsos poll

A survey conducted by Ipsos Synovate indicates that if elections are held today, President Uhuru Kenyatta will still trounce CORD leader, Raila Odinga, by a bigger margin.





According to the poll’s findings released on Monday, if elections are held today, Uhuru will garner 47 percent of the total votes cast compared to Raila Odinga’s 30 percent.





Kalonzo, who is Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, would get six per cent votes while Mudavadi of Amani National Congress would get three per cent votes.





Of the 10 per cent who were undecided, seven per cent were waiting for CORD to name its candidate.





Without the undecided, Uhuru led with 54 per cent followed by Raila at 35 per cent.





The poll was conducted from January 9 to 26 and targeted Kenyans aged 18 years and above.





It involved 2,057 participants living in urban and rural areas, spread across all the 47 Counties.





The Kenyan DAILY POST