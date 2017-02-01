UHURU/ RUTO will go home by 8am! LONYANGAPUO says as he endorses RAILA ODINGA

West Pokot Senator, John Lonyangapuo, has said Jubilee Government leaders will go home by 10 am on the polling day.





Speaking on Wednesday in his constituency, Lonyangapuo said in Rift Valley, all Jubilee party leaders will be shown the door and replaced by KANU members.





“We shall leave no room for Jubilee leaders in this region,” Lonyangapuo said citing unfulfilled pledges for development by the ruling party.





The Senator, who was elected on a KANU ticket in 2013, said it was high time people voted for change instead of letting unproductive leaders stay in office for too long.





“We will make sure all Jubilee leaders are out of their seats by 10 am in order to bring change and sanity back to the Rift Valley,” Lonyangapuo said.





The outspoken Senator also endorsed CORD leader, Raila Odinga, as the most appropriate opposition candidate to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8 th polls.



