UHURU/ RUTO hired goons to heckled and stone me in Turkana - RAILA ODINGA says

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has accused Government operatives of hiring goons to disrupt his rally in Turkana County on Friday .





Speaking in Kakuma on Saturday, Raila said the armed youths who stormed his rally at Kitile on Friday were sent by Jubilee men who, he said, have sensed defeat in August.





Raila wondered why someone would want to stop him from addressing Turkana residents yet Kenya was a democratic nation.





"They are sending young men to stop me from addressing you. Why would one do such a thing? This means they do not want your issues to be addressed. We will not stop until this Government goes home,'' said Raila.





"You've seen women and children being shot at, isn't it? Those who sent the youth to disrupt this meeting are the most foolish,’’ Raila added.





He concluded by urging Turkana residents to send the Jubilee Government home since it has failed to address many problems facing Turkana people especially drought and lack of water.





The Kenyan DAILY POST