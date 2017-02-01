UHURU/ RUTO have abandoned our heroes to die in poverty as they loot our coffers - WETANGULA

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of abandoning Kenyan heroes to die in abject poverty.





Speaking after visiting the ailing former Minister Joseph Otiende at Avenue Hospital, Wetangula said Uhuru/ Ruto have only been making empty promises with regards to national heroes.





“When President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Joe Kadenge, who is also a national hero, we were optimistic that finally the Government is going to appreciate the people who contributed most to make the country what it is today…Regrettably, I have been made to understand that none of the promises that the President gave after visiting Kadenge have been fulfilled,” Wetangula said.





The NASA leader accused Jubilee officials of wasting taxpayers’ money while national heroes like Otiende and Kadenge were languishing in poverty.





