UHURU regrets jailing of doctors as RAILA ODINGA cashes in big on the doctors’ predicaments

The Opposition is taking advantage of the Jubilee Government’s ill advised move to jail doctors who are demanding a salary increment as per the 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).





In a statement yesterday, Raila said the move by the Jubilee Government, through the Employment and Labour Relations Court, to jail officials of the doctors’ union for failing to call off the strike, horrified him.





He noted that the jailing of doctors marked the lowest moment of the Jubilee Government - a clear indication that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, were incapable of leading the nation.





He vowed to change things for the better if elected President in the August 8th General Election.





“We are horrified, disturbed and shocked by the jailing of doctors’ union officials by the court earlier today for their refusal to call off a legitimate strike. The action marks the lowest point that Jubilee intransigence, incompetence and inability to lead has brought the nation to,” said Raila.





The Kenyan DAILY POST