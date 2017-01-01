UHURU receives JOHO’s Deputy to Jubilee after defecting from ODM - RAILA may collapse

Mombasa Deputy Governor, Hazel Katana, finally made good her threat of quitting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM and officially joined President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.





Katana was received to Jubilee Party by President Uhuru Kenyatta himself who was in the County to rally supporters to register as voters in large numbers to help him defeat Raila Odinga again in the August polls.





Uhuru was in the company of Jubilee Secretariat head, Raphael Tuju, Nairobi Women Rep, Rachael Shebesh, nominated Senator, Beth Mugo, among others during the event at State House, Mombasa.





Katana announced her defection from ODM to Jubilee last week on Saturday, saying she has been disrespected by ODM and called "stupid".





“I was called stupid, worthless and valueless. Now I have found a voice,” Katana said at Lohar Hall Mombasa.





Katana’s defection deals Raila and Governor Hassan Joho’s bids a severe political blow because she is from the majority Mijikenda community.





