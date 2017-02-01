UHURU must tell Kenyans where he stole money that he wasted on AMINA’s campaigns - RUTO

Failure by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed, to become the Chairperson of the African Union Commission ((AUC), despite the Government spending billions of taxpayers’ money to campaign for her has come back to haunt President Uhuru Kenyatta.





This is after Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto challenged him to account for every penny wasted on Amina’s fruitless campaign and where it came from.





Ruto noted that it was wrong for the Jubilee Government to waste taxpayers’ money to popularize Amina's bid when already she was a CS who is well known.





"It is saddening that Kenyans are currently dying from hunger and the Government cannot supply relief food in the name of lack of funds while it could not hesitate spending a billion in campaigns for an individual employment," Ruto said.





"No one should be allowed to misuse public funds and assume that Kenyans are happy. President Uhuru and William must explain this to Kenyans," he added.





