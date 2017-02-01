UHURU is a tribalist who doesn’t deserve second term in office, even RUTO - KIDERO

Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Odhiambo Kidero, has termed President Uhuru Kenyatta as a tribalist who does not deserve a second term in office.





Speaking in Kariobangi estate on Friday when he went to mobilize residents to register as voters, Kidero criticised the President for propagating divisive and tribal politics in the capital.





The corrupt Governor questioned why Uhuru only toured areas perceived to be Jubilee strongholds instead of visiting all the 17 Constituencies.





"They have been touring Roysambu, Githurai and other parts of Kasarani. Their aim is to reach out to one tribe yet Nairobi has 42 tribes,” Kidero said.





During his Nairobi tour on Thursday , Uhuru asked Nairobi voters to send Kidero home in August because he has mismanaged the city.





But in a rejoinder, Kidero said during his tenure, Nairobi has had massive achievements in the health sector, security and has created a business friendly environment.





