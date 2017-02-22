UHURU is still ahead of RAILA ODINGA in terms of popularity with a big margin – Opinion Poll

An opinion poll conducted by a local daily shows that President Uhuru Kenyatta is still the man to beat in the forthcoming General Elections.





Despite the doctors’ strike and corruption allegations, Uhuru is still the most popular Presidential candidate followed by aging CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





In the poll, Uhuru score 48.1 percent compared to Raila Odinga’s 28.1 percent.





Respondents were asked who they would elect if the election were held now.





The poll surveyed 2,000 adult registered voters in 16 Counties. The margin of error was +/-2.19.





The sampled counties are Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kiambu, Meru, Machakos, Kisii, Kisumu, Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Kajiado, Bungoma, Muranga, Bomet, Nyeri and Garissa.





The poll comes a day after another poll conducted by Ipsos Synovate indicated than people still have more confidence in Uhuru than other leaders.





