UHURU is minced meat! See how many new IDs have been released to RAILA’s LUO Nyanza

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to boost his numbers ahead of the August 8th General Election has received a shot in the arm.





This is after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, dispatched over 80, 000 new identity cards to Nyanza region.





Speaking yesterday, the Government said it had processed over 80, 000 new IDs and returned to Nyanza since the beginning of the second mass voter registration exercise.





The move comes after leaders in Luo Nyanza accused the Jubilee Government of frustrating the exercise in Nyanza to the disadvantage of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Kisumu County voter mobilization coordination team had accused the Registrar of Persons of delaying the issuance of IDs in the region. The team termed the delay as a ploy to deny eligible voters in Nyanza a chance to vote for Raila.





