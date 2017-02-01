UHURU is Kenya’s number 1 enemy! MUDAVADI reveals why Kenyans should reject Jubilee

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has accused the Jubilee administration of sabotaging devolution.





Speaking on his tour of Coast, Mudavadi termed Uhuru/ Ruto as number one enemies of Kenyans by virtue of frustrating devolution.





The ANC Leader cited the dying health sector as among the devolved units that Uhuru’s Government has managed to sabotage and frustrate.





He demanded the immediate sacking of Health Cabinet Secretary, Cleopa Mailu, and his Principal Secretary, Nicholas Muraguri, whom he accused of sabotaging efforts to resolve the doctors’ strike.





Mudavadi noted that the ongoing industrial unrest involving doctors and lecturers besides graft has dented Jubilee’s legitimacy and Kenya’s international standing.





He also accused Jubilee of frustrating the civil society and trade unions in the country.





“We need a Government of the people. The Government that will provide the right economy that will benefit every Kenyan and not a selfish Government,” Mudavadi stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST