UHURU is the head of the cartel in Nairobi! KIDERO goes berserk and reveals guarded secrets

Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero has responded in kind to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tantrums against him and his Government with regard to corruption and development in Nairobi.





Speaking in an interview, Kidero dismissed Uhuru’s claims that he had run down Nairobi County thanks to poor performance that affects service delivery as well as the deep seated corruption in the County.





Kidero blamed powerful cartels in Nairobi for blocking his develo0pment agenda; cartels he said existed even during Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s time.





The Nairobi Governor went full throttle, accusing Uhuru and his mandarins of being part of the cartels at City Hall that are impeding his development agenda.





Kidero warned Uhuru to stop pointing fingers and tell Kenyans his interests in Nairobi which is affecting the smooth running of the County.





Last week while criss-crossing Nairobi mobilizing his supporters to register as voters ahead of tomorrow’s deadline, Uhuru urged his supporters to vote out Kidero and vote in a Jubilee Governor, accusing the incumbent of destroying the city with his backward kind of leadership that is riddled with corruption.





