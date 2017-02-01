UHURU is a good man but is being held hostage by corruption cartels in Jubilee - MUDAVADI

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is unable to fight corruption in Kenya because he is a prisoner of corruption cartels.





Commenting on social media on Wednesday , Mudavadi said Uhuru started off the fight against graft in Kenya on a high note but lost it along the way.





Mudavadi acknowledged Uhuru’s efforts in fighting graft saying, “he had good intentions,” but maintains he lost the war along the way and completely veered off.





“President Uhuru Kenyatta started with good intentions against corruption but lost the war along the way and gave up. He had good intentions but somehow eased off the peddle on the war against corruption allowing it to spiral completely out of his control and finally gave up,” said Mudavadi.





However, Mudavadi hit out at Uhuru for blaming the opposition for not containing corruption in the Counties where they enjoy relatively huge support.





“Our role as the opposition is that of whistleblowers. We don’t have the means and power to contain graft,” he wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST