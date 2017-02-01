UHURU in trouble RUTO contemplates joining NASA - MUDAVADI reveals talks are in top gear

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said the National Super Alliance (NASA) is in talks with Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto to join the Opposition outfit.





Speaking at the Coast, Mudavadi noted that NASA was reaching out to disgruntled Jubilee politicians in a bid to form a formidable force that will remove Jubilee from power.





He said they are in talks with Isaac Ruto of Chama Cha Mashinani and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (KANU) to have their parties join NASA.





The ANC leader noted that the talks were at an advanced stage and that it was just a matter of time before the two leaders officially join NASA.





“I formed NASA. Everywhere I went I talked of NASA, others thought I was crazy, today ODM, ANC, Wiper and Ford Kenya are together. We are now targeting Mashinani and even KANU,” Mudavadi said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST