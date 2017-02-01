UHURU in panic as IPSOS/ Synovate poll reveals his biggest nightmare - He hates to hear this

Most Kenyans want former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to be the one to face President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ballot in the August 8th General Elections.





This is according to the latest opinion poll by IPSOS/ Synovate firm.





According to the survey released yesterday, over half of Kenyans, 53% to be precise, want Raila to not only remain active in politics and also vie for the Presidency in the upcoming elections.





However, 47% of Kenyans want the ODM leader to retire from active politics and not vie for the Presidency in August.





According to those who want Raila to retire from politics and not contest for the Presidency, 22% said he should continue to work with his political party but should not contest in the elections, while 25% want him to retire completely from politics.





