UHURU has already won the August General Elections according to IEBC numbers – SAKAJA

Nominated MP, Johnson Sakaja, has dismissed claims by the National Super Allliance (NASA) leaders and supporters that President Uhuru Kenyatta has no numbers to beat CORD leader, Raila Odinga, during the August 8 poll.





In an interview with Citizen TV, Sakaja said Jubilee will win the August polls in round one.





“It is laughable to hear the opposition claim that it has the numbers to defeat Uhuru in August,” Sakaja said.





Sakaja stated that Jubilee numbers are intact ahead of the August polls and Uhuru’s re-election is almost a done deal.





“From the statistics we have, the opposition is not closer to matching our numbers in terms of votes as it claims,” he said.





NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga have been claiming that Uhuru doesn’t have numbers to win the 2017 General Election.





The Kenyan DAILY POST