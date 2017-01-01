UHURU declares another war with JOHO as he officially proclaims Mombasa a drug haven

In what appears to be a direct spat at Governor Ali Hassan Joho, President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared Mombasa a drug haven.





Speaking in Mombasa amid reports that two brothers from the Akasha family and their foreign friends linked to the drug trade had been extradited to the US, Uhuru described Mombasa as a narcotics hub and a drug haven.





He vowed to deal ruthlessly with all drug barons at the Coast and their accomplices irrespective of who they are.





Uhuru accused drug barons of ruining the lives of local youths and said enough is enough.





“Their days are over. We are not dealing with peddlers; we will deal with the big fish. We will deal with the drug barons decisively,” stated Uhuru.





“Narcotics have been a problem in Mombasa for so many years. We have decided to deal with it by targeting the main traders who have destroyed families,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST