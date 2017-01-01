UHURU betrays ALFRED MUTUA in broad daylight! See what he is doing in Machakos.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has announced that it will field a Jubilee candidate in Machakos County to oust current Governor, Alfred Mutua, in the August 8th General Elections.





Making the announcement on Wednesday, Machakos County Jubilee coordinator, Victor Munyaka, said the Jubilee Party will field a candidate to challenge Mutua.





Munyaka also said that they are consulting other parties in the outfit to determine the right person to deliver the seat when that time comes.





“All affiliate parties were dissolved to form Jubilee. This means any other party that did not dissolve was not part of us," Munyaka said.





Munyaka also said Jubilee is going to continue working as an independent party as President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, look forward to retaining their seats.





“Jubilee will carry out its nominations independently without expecting excuses of 'so and so or such and such a party is friendly therefore we should not field a candidate in competition,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST