UHURU and RUTO have killed many MUSLIMS in North Eastern - RAILA ODINGA claims.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, accused the Jubilee administration of violating rights of Muslims youths who have been arrested over terror related cases.





Speaking in Garissa on Thursday during a voter mobilization exercise, Raila Odinga, claimed that hundreds of Somali youths have been arrested and even killed by police in the name of fighting Al Shabaab.





“The Jubilee Government has failed to protect Kenyans and many people in Garissa and entire North Eastern region have been shot dead ... this has been done by the Government while claiming to be fighting Al Shabaab.” said Raila.





He urged the Government to hunt the real Al Shabaab militants and stop killing innocent Muslims youth in the name of fighting terror.





“The Government knows where Al Shabaab is, but they should stop extrajudicial killings and look for where they are,” he said.





