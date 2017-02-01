UHURU and RUTO are spending sleepless nights as NASA’s power-sharing formula comes out

State House is reportedly worried about the Opposition unity under the National Super Alliance (NASA), which is causing Jubilee some sleepless nights.





This comes even as the Opposition announced the power-sharing formula under NASA was ready.





According to sources, NASA is expected to submit to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Registrar of Political Parties the power-sharing agreement and the method of selecting the candidates.





The formula spells out how those who miss on the Presidential and running mate slots will be accommodated in the NASA political matrix. It also reveals how Cabinet slots will be shared out among the NASA political parties when it forms Government.





“Apart from the presidential flag-bearer and his running mate, the remaining two principals will be given the Speaker and majority leader roles, either in the National Assembly or the Senate," the source said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST