UHURU admitted to me that he was incompetent to run Government - MUDAVADI reveals.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta confessed to him in 2013 that he was unable to govern this country.





Speaking in Kibera on Friday when he was there to mobilize residents to register as voters, Mudavadi said he was the Jubilee presidential candidate in 2013 since Uhuru felt he was incompetent to be a flag bearer.





“Uhuru told me he wasn’t competent to run Government and they wanted me to be the candidate, which indeed has come to pass. Uhuru and Ruto are incompetent,” said Mudavadi.





He said retrenchment and closure of companies are signs of an ailing economy.





“We have also seen the abuse of human rights, a vivid sign that the regime is struggling to hold on to power,” said Mudavadi.





Mudavadi, who is the brains behind National Super Alliance (NASA), said the alliance’s objective is to transform the country’s economy and empower individuals and institutions.





