Two rivers Mall is now officially open and the place looks like paradise (PHOTOs).

Two Rivers Mall was officially opened during Valentine’s Day and the place looks like paradise.





With 27 diverse restaurants, two supermarkets – Chandarana Food Plus and Carrefour – and banking halls, the mall expects to create employment for close to 1000 people.





The mall has attracted an ideal mix of international and local tenants, including new local brands such as Nove Coffee Roasters and The Designer Studio.





Movement through the expansive mall is ensured with its 18 escalators, 14 lifts and 4 autowalks while shoppers are assured of ample parking with over 2,000 parking bays available.





Two Rivers has developed an app – Two Rivers App – with features that include payment for parking through the app, as well as access to promotions and events at Two Rivers.



