Twenty nine Kenyan women were arrested in Saudi Arabia having S£X with strangers! SHAME

Kenyan women are among several women arrested by police in Saudi Arabia for selling their flesh.





According to a report by the Riyadh Daily, police carried out a swoop on a building where the illegal business was taking place and nabbed 29 Kenyan women and three Pakistani nationals.





Riyadh Police spokesman Col. Fawaz Al-Mayman said the business was run by the Pakistanis while Kenyan women engaged in the illegal business.





The accused are in police custody waiting for further investigations before being charged.





They are likely to get a prison sentence and flogging as is the law in Saudi Arabia.



