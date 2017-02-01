TRUMP‘s admin says they will help Kenya to clean voter register – UHURU/ RUTO in trouble

The US Government has said it will help the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to clean the voters’ register.





Speaking in Garissa town after visiting a registration centre, US Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, said the clean-up is important to ensure credible polls.





“Through voting, Kenyans get to express their hopes,” Godec said.





The Ambassador said the US Government will help with technical expertise on how to clean a voters’ register.





The involvement of Americans in the voter cleanup exercise may create suspicion among Jubilee and CORD supporters since the CIA and FBI operatives may get an opportunity of infiltrating Kenya’s electoral systems and help a particular candidate win the election.





Earlier, KPMG won the tender of cleaning the voter register but CORD leaders and his men challenged the matter in court arguing that KPMG is a Jubilee friendly audit firm.





CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has severally been quoted saying that he wants a foreign firm to clean the register.





