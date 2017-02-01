Trouble for RAILA as UHURU sends General JULIUS KARANGI in Central to ensure he loses

President Uhuru Kenyatta has deployed former KDF boss, retired General Julius Karangi, to Central Kenya to boost the ongoing voter registration exercise.





Karangi was sent to Nyeri County to head the voter registration exercise following the low turnout where only 34, 000 new voters had been registered by Wednesday out of a possible 300, 000.





Sources revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was worried about voter apathy in his Central region and doing everything to ensure he turns things around.





On Friday, Karangi convened a meeting for all aspiring Governors and Senators for Nyeri at a Nairobi hotel in a bid to rally their support in the vote-hunting mission for Jubilee.





The Kenyan DAILY POST