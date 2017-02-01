Trouble for Jubilee as these people say they will not vote for UHURU - You abandoned us

Over 4, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and their kins have threatened to boycott the August 8th General Election.





The IDPs in Naivasha accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of abandoning and discriminating against them in terms of compensation.





Led by group leader, Bernard Oloo, the IDPs said unless they are compensated by the Jubilee Government, they will not participate in the August elections.





They noted that unlike post election violence victims from other camps, they had not received any compensation from Government.





According to Oloo, they had not benefited from the sh 6.3 billion allocated by the Jubilee Government for their compensation.





In its defense, the Government said the plight of the integrated IDPs was being handled by the Ministry of Devolution.





The IDPs held peaceful demonstrations in Naivasha Town to express their feelings.





