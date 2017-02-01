Trouble as IEBC moves in to investigate voter registration malpractice as exercise ends tomorrow

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has vowed to investigate the alleged malpractices in the voter registration exercise.





This follows reported cases of malpractices in Nairobi, where some people from the Somali community were arrested in Eastleigh with IEBC’s BVR kits as they illegally tried to register voters at night.





Besides, there have been complaints that the voter register was being manipulated by some IEBC officials.





Speaking yesterday, IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, said the commission had received complaints from the public that something wrong could be happening at Nairobi’s Union Towers and the Chief’s Camp insider Wilson Airport.





He vowed to take punitive action against IEB officials found colluding with outsiders to commit electoral malpractice.





“We are investigating why registration is going on beyond the stipulated time of 5 pm and why those involved just belong to one community,” Chloba said.



