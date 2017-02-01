TRAGIC! Woman stabs boyfriend to death on Valentine’s Day after an argument.

A middle aged woman is on the run after she fatally stabled her boyfriend on Valentine’s Day over an argument.





The incident happened at Makenji estate in Chebunyo trading centre, Chepalungu Sub-County, Bomet County.





According to neighbors, the two had lived together for a decade and looked happy.





However, on the eve of the day when lovers world over were celebrating their love, the couple had an argument that turned tragic.





They returned home at 11 pm after a drinking spree and engaged in an ugly fight, before the woman reached out for a kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased on his left shoulder.





The victim, who suffered a deep cut, bled to death and was found lying in a pool of blood.





The cause of the vicious fight remains unknown and the killer woman is still on the run.





