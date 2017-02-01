Tour guide who embarrassed the Country with wrong English-Swahili translation arrested.

This video of a fake tour guide giving wrong English-Swahili translation to a white tourist has been doing rounds on social media.





The white tourist had visited Ngorongoro, Tanzania, and was expressing her admiration of the place but the tour guide got it all wrong in translation, bashing his countrymen instead.





“My visit to Tanzania has been beautiful, gorgeous. The people are fabulously wonderful and friendly, greetings are always ‘Jambo’, happy to be here…” she began, but the translator said “Anasema watanzania mnalia sana njaa. Kila siku mnalia njaa, wakati mna maua nyumbani si mchemshe maua mnywe. Anasema si vizuri kulia njaa.”





The guy has since been arrested for humiliating the country and other fake tour guides put on notice.





Watch the video below in case you missed.



